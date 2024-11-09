These Dairy Products Sold In New York May Kill, Cause Miscarriage
Here are the latest food items you should avoid, or risk serious health issues.
On Thursday, Hudson Valley Post reported salad sold at New York supermarkets is under a serious recall.
Hannaford Salad Recalled
The recall impacts Hannaford supermarkets. There are nearly 200 locations in the northeast.
CLICK HERE to learn more about this recall.
Cheese sold in New York was also just recalled
New York Cheese May Cause Fatal Infections
Savencia Cheese USA is recalling select soft-ripened cheeses manufactured in its Lena manufacturing facility because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the FDA.
Savencia Cheese USA Announces Voluntary Recall
The following products are affected by this recall:
Stores that received the product have been informed of this possible contamination and are in the process of removing products from shelves.
"Consumers that have any of the recalled products listed in the table above should refrain from consuming them and return them to their place of purchase for a full refund," the FDA states.
Why Is Listeria Dangerous?
Listeria is an organism that can cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections" according to the FDA.
Most at risk of fatal infections are people with weakened immune systems, young children, frail people and the elderly.
Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, the FDA warns.
Others suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea,
As of this writing, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse health events due to consumption of Savencia Cheese products.
Recent recalls from items sold at Walmart, Trader Joes and Amazon are listed below.
