Tornadoes In New York: These Counties See The Most Twisters
After a deadly tornado killed three people in Upstate New York, we looked into which places are hit most often. Some spots on the list might surprise you Is your hometown one of them?
This summer, many tornadoes touched down in Upstate New York. One was deadly.
Deadly Tornado In Upstate New York
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in the Town of Clark Mills in late June.
The twister caused a tree to crash into a home, killing three people. Twin 6-year-old girls and a 50-year-old woman were killed in what was the second-deadliest tornado in New York State history.
Severe damage from the Clark Mills tornado can be seen below our list of the places in New York with the most tornadoes.
Second Tornado Touches Down In Upstate New York
Officials confirmed a second twister touched down that very same day in the village of Clinton in Oneida County.
LOOK: Counties with the most tornadoes in New York
With two confirmed tornadoes in one day, Hudson Valley Post wondered what parts of New York State deal with the most twisters.
Our friends at Stacker helped us determine the counties in New York with the most tornadoes. Is your home county on the list? Or one nearby? See the full list below:
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Photos of the most severe damage in Clark Mills, NY, from the Tornado on June 22, 2025
Gallery Credit: Nancy L. Ford
