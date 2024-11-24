These Are The Hottest Real Estate Markets In New York State
Looking to move or sell your home? These are the hottest real estate markets in New York. One area is one of the hottest markets in America.
New data was released from the National Association of Realtors showcasing the hottest real estate markets in the United States in October 2024
These Are The 15 Hottest Real Estate Markets In New York State
Below are the 15 hottest real estate markets in New York State. See if the county you live in, or want to move to is listed.
15 Hottest Real Estate Markets In New York State
Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns
If you're curious, Hillsborough, New Hampshire is the nation's current hottest market. The average home price is $572,450.
Putnam County, Westchester County In Top 15
Putnam and Westchester counties are the only counties in the Hudson Valley to make New York's top 15.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
The median home price in Putnam County is nearly $600,000. While the median home price in Westchester County is about $715,000.
Both are WELL above other counties in the top 15. For example, a home in New York's hottest market is half the price as a home in Putnam County.
A home in Westchester County is over a half-million dollars more than a home in New York State's third hottest market, Orleans County.
Monroe County Is One Of America's Hottest Real Estate Markets
Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs
Monroe County is the only county in New York State to crack the top 20 in the nation, placing 17th overall.
Broome and Orleans counties placed in the top 90 real estate markets.
15 Worst Small Places To Live In New York State
15 Worst Small Places To Live In New York State
32 New York Hospitals Receive A Grade For Patient Safety
32 New York Hospitals Receive A Grade For Patient Safety
Gallery Credit: The Leapfrog Group issued its updated Hospital Safety Grades
Four Places Unsafe for New Yorkers to Visit
Four Places Unsafe for New Yorkers to Visit
Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor