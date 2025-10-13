New Study Reveals The Very Best Colleges In New York
New York State and the Hudson Valley are full of amazing colleges and universities.
But a few ranked higher than the rest.
Best Colleges and Universities In New York State
Hudson Valley Post looked into the latest rankings from U.S. News to find out which schools ranked the best.
Below are the top schools from New York State. See if your school made the list.
Best Colleges and Universities In New York State
Gallery Credit: Dave Fields
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
U.S. News researched over 1,700 U.S. colleges and universities, based of 17 factors to measure academic quality and graduate success.
The publication said that Princeton University in New Jersey is the best college in America.
That's followed by Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The Worst-Ranked Colleges/Universities In New York
On the other end of the spectrum is the worst. U.S. News ranked 130 colleges across New York State. Below are the 10 that received the lowest scores.
#10 School of Visual Arts, New York, NY
#9 Mercy University, Dobbs Ferry, NY
#8 St. Thomas Aquinas College, Sparkill, NY
#7 Keuka College, Keuka Park, NY
#6 SUNY Buffalo State University, Buffalo, NY
#5 York College--CUNY, Jamaica, NY
#4 The College of Westchester, White Plains, NY
#3 Metropolitan College of New York, New York, NY
#2 SUNY Empire State University, Saratoga Springs
#1 Villa Maria College, Buffalo, New York
Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York
Keep Reading: