These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone Forever From New York State
New York State residents are being forced to say goodbye to a number of popular food times.
Several food items have been discontinued in 2024.
Hudson Valley Post has researched and found out these items are discounted.
11 Foods You Can No Longer Buy In New York State
11 Foods You Can No Longer Buy In New York State
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Ronzoni Pastina Discontinued
In early 2023, we confirmed Ronzoni Pastina was discontinued.
"We hear you and greatly appreciate your love for Ronzoni Pastina. After extensive efforts, we regretfully announce that Ronzoni Pastina is being discontinued," the company said in a statement. This wasn't a decision that we wanted to make."
Company officials said the decision was because a long-term supplier informed the company they would no longer make the pasta.
"We searched extensively for an alternative solution but were unable to identify a viable option to make Pastina in the same beloved small, shape and standards you have come to expect," the company added.
Read More: New York Is Crawling With Bed Bugs, 2 Cities Among Most Infested
Many more items including popular cereals and menu items have McDonadl's have recently been discontinued. See the full list below
LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals
Gallery Credit: John Robinson