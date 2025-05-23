The Worst/Best Times To Drive In New York This Weekend

A record number of New Yorkers are expected to hit the road over the next five days. Here's when you should avoid the roads across the Empire State.

AAA is predicting record travel for the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend.

Best And Worst Times To Travel In New York For Memorial Day Weekend

AAA reports traffic will pick up today, Thursday, and continue through Monday.

If you're planning to travel over the next few days, these are the best and worst times to try and drive this year for the long holiday weekend, according to AAA.

Best And Worst Times To Travel In New York For Memorial Day Weekend

AAA Predicts Record-Breaking Travel For Memorial Day Weekend

Why will traffic be so bad? AAA is predicting 45.1 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home over the Memorial Day holiday period, which goes from Thursday, May 22, to Monday, May 26.

Around 1.4 million are expected to travel this year as compared to last Memorial Day Weekend. The previous record was set back in 2005 with 44 million people traveling.

Road New Yorkers Should Avoid

AAA also predicts what the "peak congestion" part will be for New Yorkers.

AAA believes New Yorkers returning from New Jersey to New York will deal with a traffic nightmare starting Monday at 1 p.m.

Travel from New Jersey to New York on the Garden State Parkway North on Monday at 1 p.m. is expected to take 92 percent longer than normal!

