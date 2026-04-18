The Most Expensive Grocery Stores In New York Revealed

Grocery prices are soaring in New York. But some stores are much more expensive than others.

According to Consumer Reports, Food prices are up over 25 percent from Dec. 2020 to December 2024.

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Right now, the prices of dairy, beef, and pork products are at or near record highs," while coffee is up 20 percent in the 12 months.

These Are The Most Expensive Grocery Stores In New York State

Consumer Reports used America's biggest grocery seller, Walmart, to determine the most and least expensive supermarkets in America.

Below is each grocer with locations in New York State that sell key items for more than Walmart, along with how much more expensive each brand is, according to Consumer Reports.

Target

1.2 percent more expensive

108 New York locations

Wegmans

5.9 percent more expensive

93 New York locations

Hannaford

12.5 percent more expensive

52 New York locations

Save A Lot

15.6 percent more expensive

39 New York locations

Stop & Shop

21.9 percent more expensive

91 New York locations

Piggly Wiggly

22.2 percent more expensive

1 New York location

Trader Joe's

23.5% percent more expensive

38 New York locations

Whole Foods

31.9% percent more expensive

36 New York locations

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These Are The Most Expensive Grocery Store Chains In New York State

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Another study from Delish revealed the four most expensive grocery stores in America. Three of the four have locations across New York.

New York Has The Three Most Expensive Grocery Stores In America

New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores.

New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores 15 of the most popular grocery stores in America are in New York state. Gallery Credit: Getty Images/Canva