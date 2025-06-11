The Best High School In New York Might Shock You — See Who Tops

New rankings just revealed the best high schools in the Empire State. Did your high school make the list?

U.S. News & World Report is highlighting the very best schools in New York State and the nation.

To craft its best U.S. high schools list, U.S. News & World Report researched 25,000 public high schools across the nation. Around 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.

These Are The Top 10 New York High Schools

Queens High School for the Sciences at York College

#1 New York

#25 National

Stuyvesant High School

#2 New York

#26 National

High School Math Science and Engineering at CCNY

#3 New York

#36 National

Bronx High School of Science

#4 New York

#37 National

Staten Island Technical High School

#5 New York

#50 National

Brooklyn Latin School

#6 New York

#54 National

Brooklyn Technical High School

#7 New York

#67 National

High School of American Studies at Lehman College

#8 New York

#76 National

Townsend Harris High School

#9 New York

#78 National

Baccalaureate School for Global Education

#10 New York

#106 National

In related news, below are New York State's five highest-rated school districts.

In related news, below are New York State's five highest-rated school districts.

