The Best High School In New York Might Shock You — See Who Tops
New rankings just revealed the best high schools in the Empire State. Did your high school make the list?
U.S. News & World Report is highlighting the very best schools in New York State and the nation.
To craft its best U.S. high schools list, U.S. News & World Report researched 25,000 public high schools across the nation. Around 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.
These Are The Top 10 New York High Schools
Queens High School for the Sciences at York College
- #1 New York
- #25 National
Stuyvesant High School
- #2 New York
- #26 National
High School Math Science and Engineering at CCNY
- #3 New York
- #36 National
Bronx High School of Science
- #4 New York
- #37 National
Staten Island Technical High School
- #5 New York
- #50 National
Brooklyn Latin School
- #6 New York
- #54 National
Brooklyn Technical High School
- #7 New York
- #67 National
High School of American Studies at Lehman College
- #8 New York
- #76 National
Townsend Harris High School
- #9 New York
- #78 National
Baccalaureate School for Global Education
- #10 New York
- #106 National
