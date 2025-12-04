The Worst-Ranked High Schools In New York State
Experts released a list of the worst high schools across New York State. Is yours among the worst?
Hudson Valley Post recently looked into the latest New York high school rankings from U.S. News. We've highlighted the best; now it's time for the worst.
Below are the 10 worst-ranked high schools across New York, according to U.S. News. Schools from the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York made this list.
Digger deeper into the list below are more high schools among the worst ranked in New York.
Bolivar-Richburg Junior-Senior High School
Bolivar, NY
Boys and Girls High School
Brooklyn, NY
Brocton Middle High School
Brocton, NY
Bronx Academy of Health Careers
Bronx, NY
Bronx Arena High School
Bronx, NY
Bronx Career and College Preparatory High School
Bronx, NY
Bronx Community High School
Bronx, NY
Bronx Haven High School
Bronx, NY
Bronx High School of Business
Bronx, NY
Bronx International High School
Bronx, NY
Bronx Leadership Academy High School
Bronx, NY
Bronx Leadership Academy II High School
Bronx, NY
Bronx Regional High School
Bronx, NY
Bronx Studio School for Writers and Artists
Bronx, NY
Brooklyn Academy High School
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Collegiate-A College Board School
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Community Arts and Media High School (BCAM)
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Democracy Academy
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Frontiers High School
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn High School for Leadership and Community
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn International High School at Waters Edge
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Laboratory Charter School
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn School for Music and Theater
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn School for Social Justice
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Theatre Arts High School
Brooklyn, NY
Broome Street Academy Charter High School
New York, NY
Brownsville Academy High School
Brooklyn, NY
Brushton-Moira High School
Brushton, NY
Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management
Buffalo, NY
Burgard Vocational High School
Buffalo, NY
Bushwick Community High School
Brooklyn, NY
Bushwick Leaders High School for Academic Excellence
Brooklyn, NY
Campbell-Savona Junior/Senior High School
Campbell, NY
Capital Preparatory (Cp) Harlem Charter School
New York, NY
Captain Vernon A Richards High School-Fire
Brooklyn, NY
Careers in Sports High School
Bronx, NY
Charlotte Valley School
Davenport, NY
Charter School of Educational Excellence
Yonkers, NY
Clifton-Fine Junior-Senior High School
Star Lake, NY
Clyde-Savannah High School
Clyde, NY
Cobble Hill School of American Studies
Brooklyn, NY
Concord High School
Staten Island, NY
Corcoran High School
Syracuse, NY
Crotona International High School
Bronx, NY
Crown Point Central School
Crown Point, NY
Cyberarts Studio Academy
Brooklyn, NY
Deruyter High School
Deruyter, NY
Dr. Susan S Mckinney Secondary School of the Arts
Brooklyn, NY
Dunkirk Senior High School
Dunkirk, NY
Eagle Academy for Young Men of Harlem
New York, NY
On the other end of the spectrum, below are the 10 highest-rated high schools across New York State.
CLICK HERE to see the other high schools in New York that are among the top 35 high schools in New York State.
How High Schools Are Ranked
- College Readiness 30%
- State Assessment Proficiency 20%
- State Assessment Performance 20%
- Underserved Student Performance 10%
- College Curriculum Breadth 10%
- Graduation Rate 10%
