The 10 ‘Snobbiest Places’ To Live In New York State Uncovered

One county from the Mid-Hudson Region dominates a new list of the "10 Snobbiest Places In New York."

Our friends over at RoadSnacks recently named the "The 10 Snobbiest Places In New York For 2023."

The 10 Snobbiest Places To Live In New York State

According to RoadSnacks these are the 10 snobbiest places to live in New York State, ranked 6-10.

#10 Briarcliff Manor

#9 Bronxville

#8 Lawrence

#7 North Hills

#6 Irvington

Hudson Valley Dominates Snob List

The Hudson Valley dominated the list from 6 to 10. And it also dominates the list for the Top 5. Including the two "snobbiest" places to live in New York.

Westchester County Full Of New York's "Snobbiest Places"

Pelham Manor, Rye, Larchmont and Scarsdale are all located in Westchester County.

If you live in any of these places, RoadSnacks says "don't freak out."

"If we had their wealth and lifestyle, we’d probably be a little snobby, too," RoadSnacks states

Out of the Top 5, only Long Island's East Hills is not located in Westchester County.

How List Was Crafted

The website aims to "provide insights your real estate agent would neglect to mention." RoadSnacks looked into 163 hometowns across New York State with over 5,000 residents to craft its list.

"How can we tell which New York cities are the snobbiest? By measuring snobby things, that’s how," RoadSnacks states. "We used Saturday Night Science to look at things like expensive homes, high incomes, and overly educated populations by city in New York. These are the criteria you’d argue with a friend over a foodie dinner about who’s snobbier.

New Data Declares 'The Safest' Place To Live In New York State

Westchester County is apparently home to many snobby places to live. It's also home to New York's "safest" place to live.

BestLife recently ranked "The Safest City in Every State, New Data Shows."

Hometown In Westchester County Named Safest Place To Live In New York State

In 2020, SafeWise named Lewisboro the safest place to live in New York. In 2021, SafeWise named the town the safest small town in America.

Also in 2021, RoadSnacks named Lewisboro as one of the 10 safest hometowns in New York.

