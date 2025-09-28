It looks like a lot of New Yorkers, especially right here in the Hudson Valley, are living in what one new report calls “misery.”

Find out if your hometown is on it.

These Are The 'Most Miserable' Places To Live In New York State

SIphotography SIphotography loading...

RoadSnacks created a list of the 10 most miserable places to live in New York.

Sadly, half are in the Hudson Valley. See the full list below.

New York's Most Miserable Cities According to Road Snacks, these are New York's 10 most miserable cities because apparently everything is going wrong there.

As for what determines how miserable a city is, Road Snacks compared 169 cities using Census data and other scientific stuff from other "legitimate" sources. They looked into divorce rates, commute times, cost of living, and other statistics to whip up this "fun" new list.

In the end, these 10 cities were deemed to be the gloomiest in New York State. Gallery Credit: Megan

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Rockland, Orange, and Sullivan counties all landed cities on the list.

If you live in the following: Do you agree?

Hempstead

Haverstraw

Albion

West Haverstraw

Monticello

Newburgh

Freeport

Woodbury

Valley Stream

Middletown

Methodology

Srdjanns74 Srdjanns74 loading...

Our friends at Roadsnacks ranked 169 cities across New York State with at least 5,000 residents.

Top factors include poverty, unemployment, income, commute times, and the cost of living. The results paint a rough picture for a lot of Hudson Valley residents.

Roadsnacks says its tongue-in-cheek list aims to "provide insights your real estate agent would neglect to mention."

So, if you live in one of these places, you’re not alone in feeling stressed, stretched thin, or flat-out miserable.

Keep Reading:

The 10 Snobbiest Hometowns in New York

The 26 Best Regional Hospitals In New York State According to U.S. News & World Report