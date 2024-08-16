The 10 “Most Boring” Hometowns In New York State
Do you live in one of New York State's "most boring" hometowns?
Upstate New York residents were recently asked what's the "most boring" places to live in Upstate New York
What Towns Do You Think Are Most Boring in Upstate New York?
Below are the results. However, these results don't match up with a more scientific study of the most boring places to live in all of New York State. I'll go into more detail after the list.
Gallery Credit: Kaylin
Data Says These Are New York's 10 Most Boring Places To Live
Our friends at Roadsnacks named the "10 Most Boring Places In New York."
Is your hometown on the list?
Westchester County Is Very Boring
Two of the top 10 of New York's "most boring" hometowns are in one Hudson Valley county.
Briarcliff Manor and Croton-On-Hudson are in Westchester County.
Methodology: How the "Most Boring" List Was Crafted For New York State
Roadsnacks says the list isn't "personal opinion but based on "actual numbers to figure out which towns are statistically more boring."
Top factors include:
- % of Population Over 25 (higher is more boring)
- % of Married Household (higher is more boring)
- Average Age (higher is more boring)
- % of Households With Kids (higher is more boring)
- Population density (lower is more boring)
If you're thinking of moving, these are the most boring places to live in America.
