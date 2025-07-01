Why Many New Yorkers Are Planning Massive Move To Texas

Why Many New Yorkers Are Planning Massive Move To Texas

Canva

A Republican just told New Yorkers it’s time to leave—and his timing couldn’t be more calculated. Here’s why thousands might actually take him up on it.

A top official from Texas wants New Yorkers to move to the Lone Star State.

Dallas Mayor Invites New Yorkers To Move To Texas

Getty Images
loading...

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says all New Yorkers worried about the future of the state and New York City can move to Texas.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

After Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani defeated disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in Tuesday's primary election for New York City Mayor, Johnson invited New York City residents and business owners to move to Dallas.

Johnson, a Republican, says Dallas supports things like the police, businesses, free markets, and the American Dream.

Getty Images
loading...

Incoming: Thousands Fleeing Florida, California, Texas For New York State

"Don’t panic! Just move to Dallas, where we strongly support our police, value our partners in the business community, embrace free markets, shun excessive regulation, and protect the American Dream!," Johnson wrote on X.

 

In 2023, Johnson switched to the Republican Party after serving as a Democratic state representative.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

Zohran Mamdani Key Polices For New York City

Getty Images
loading...

Key polices Mandani hopes for New York City, if elected, include:

Follow Us on Nextdoor

  • Rent freeze on approximately 2 million rent-stabilized apartments
  • Build 200,000 new affordable, union‑built, rent-stabilized units in 10 years, tripling the current city capacity
  • Eliminate cash fare on all MTA city buses
  • Provide no-cost childcare for children aged 6 weeks to 5 years
  • Pilot a network of city-run grocery stores
  • Raise the minimum wage to $30/hour by 2030
  • Increase corporate tax to 11.5% (matching New Jersey) and levy a 2% surcharge on incomes above $1 million

Top 8 Reasons Why New Yorkers Plan To Leave

Below are the top reasons why so many say they plan to leave New York State

The FBI's 5 Most Dangerous Hometowns In New York State

The FBI's 5 Most Dangerous Hometowns In New York State

These five places from New York State are among the 22 most dangerous cities in the Northeast.

U.S. Government's Updated Do Not Travel List

Many people travel at the end of the year for the holidays or to use up vacation days that may expire. These countries have a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory issued on them by the U.S. Government and should be avoided.

Gallery Credit: Canva

Filed Under: New York News
Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM