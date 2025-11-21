Attempted Murder Suspect Finally Arrested In Hudson Valley, New York

A teen accused of attempted murder in September but let go has officially been arrested in the Hudson Valley.

An arrest has been made after someone was nearly killed on Main Street in Poughkeepsie.

Arrest Made In Sept. Poughkeepsie Shooting

Google Google loading...

On Wednesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the shooting that occurred on September 27, 2025, on Main Street.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Officers responded to 313 Main Street around 2:30 a.m. for reports of gunfire and a person shot.

The unnamed victim was shot in the hip. It's unclear how bad the injuries were, but the victim survived.

After the shooting, a potential suspect, 19-year-old Malachi Cornwall was identified and detained.

However, police say there was "insufficient evidence" to charge the teen. He was released pending further investigation.

Teen Arrested Following Shooting In Poughkeepsie

7713Photography 7713Photography loading...

After what's described as an "extensive and ongoing" investigation, Cornwall was arrested on Wednesday.

He was charge with assault in the first degree, a class B violent felony and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, class c violent felonies.

Police Still Need Help

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information regarding this case, or any other matter,

is urged to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department’s tip line at (845) 451-7577. Calls

may be made anonymously.

10 Notorious Murders That Sent Shockwaves Through New York State

10 Notorious Murders That Sent Shockwaves Through New York State Within the recesses of New York State's history, ten murders have left an indelible mark. These gruesome tales, originating as far back as the 1800s, continue to haunt the collective consciousness. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

10 New York School Districts Where Teachers Make The Most