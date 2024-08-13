Sweets Sold At Target, Walmart In New York State May Kill

Over 30 recalled products sold in popular stores across the Empire State now come with the FDA's highest-risk factor, because eating the candy may lead to "death."

In May, Hudson Valley Post reported about the candy recall. The FDA just updated the recall and gave the recall the highest risk level.

White Candy Products Recalled

Palmer Candy Company from Sioux City, Iowa, is recalled its “White Coated Confectionary Items.”

The recall includes over 30 products sold across New York State in Walmart, Target and Dollar General, according to the FDA.

Items Sold At Target, Walmart, Dollar General Recalled

The photos above and below show the complete recall list with all of the updated best-by dates.

Reason For Recall:

The items have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, according to the FDA.

Salmonella can cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems."

Palmer Candy Company was told by its liquid coating supplier that there was a potential for contamination with salmonella from an ingredient that was potentially contaminated by one of their suppliers.

"In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis," the FDA states.

Recall Given Class I Risk Level

On Tuesday, the FDA classified the recall as a "Class I" recall. Which is the highest-risk level given out by the FDA.

"Class I - a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death," the FDA states.

