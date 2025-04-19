Surprising Popular Items Missing From Grocery Stores In New York

Surprising Popular Items Missing From Grocery Stores In New York

Canva

New Yorkers are struggling to find many common items at grocery stores.

Frugal Recipes highlighted unexpected grocery store shortages that are happening in April 2025 across the country

Surprising Items Missing From Grocery Stores

Kwangmoozaa
loading...

The report states the following are becoming harder to find on store shelves across the Empire State

  • 1- Dairy products
  • 2- Baby Formula
  • 3- Fresh Greens & Lettuce
  • 4- Whole Grains & Cereal
  • 5- Legumes, Pulses, Lentils
  • 6- Canned Tuna, Other Proteins
  • 8- Sugar & Seasonings
  • 9- Frozen Meals
  • 10- Eggs
  • 11- Yogurt

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Reasons For Supply Issues

Asawin_Klabma
loading...

There are several reasons for these current supply issues. Including:

  • Bird Flud
  • Extreme weather
  • Supply chain snags
  • Tariffs
  • Recalls
  • Rising production costs

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

10 Food Shortages and Price Increases We Could See in 2025

Below are more food shortages that experts think we could see this year.

10 Food Shortages and Price Increases We Could See in 2025

Digging through the available info, it looks like we can look forward to some more shortages and price increases in the new year.

Gallery Credit:

Follow Us on Nextdoor

Yogurt Shortage

Several people are taking to social media to report difficulty finding yogurt.

See More: Upstate New York Home To World's Cleanest, Most Beautiful Lake

"2nd week in a row there is almost no yogurt on grocery store shelves, & no Chobani or Oikos Greek yogurt," one user wrote on Threads. Anybody know why? High demand? Supply-chain snarls? Dairy issues on the farm?"

13 Popular Foods Gone Forever at New York Stores

13 Popular Foods Gone Forever at New York Stores

As a new year begins, we're looking back at some of the foods that were discontinued in 2024. You won't find these items at New York stores or restaurants anymore.

The 8 Best Egg Substitutes amid Record Prices and Shortages in New York

The 8 Best Egg Substitutes amid Record Prices and Shortages in New York

From her lips to your ears, Martha Stewart has tried and tested the 8 best egg substitutes to help you through soaring prices and concerning shortages. She also found out which recipes these substitutes are best used for, bringing a sigh of relief to stressed bakers everywhere.

Gallery Credit: Martha Stewart

11 Foods You Can No Longer Buy In New York State

11 Foods You Can No Longer Buy In New York State

Filed Under: New York News
Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM