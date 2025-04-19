Surprising Popular Items Missing From Grocery Stores In New York

New Yorkers are struggling to find many common items at grocery stores.

Frugal Recipes highlighted unexpected grocery store shortages that are happening in April 2025 across the country

Surprising Items Missing From Grocery Stores

abstract blur organic fresh fruits and vegetable on grocery shelves in supermarket store defocused bokeh light background Kwangmoozaa loading...

The report states the following are becoming harder to find on store shelves across the Empire State

1- Dairy products

2- Baby Formula

3- Fresh Greens & Lettuce

4- Whole Grains & Cereal

5- Legumes, Pulses, Lentils

6- Canned Tuna, Other Proteins

8- Sugar & Seasonings

9- Frozen Meals

10- Eggs

11- Yogurt

Reasons For Supply Issues

Abstract blurred photo of trolley in department store bokeh background,empty shopping cart in supermarket ,vintage color Asawin_Klabma loading...

There are several reasons for these current supply issues. Including:

Bird Flud

Extreme weather

Supply chain snags

Tariffs

Recalls

Rising production costs

Yogurt Shortage

Several people are taking to social media to report difficulty finding yogurt.

"2nd week in a row there is almost no yogurt on grocery store shelves, & no Chobani or Oikos Greek yogurt," one user wrote on Threads. Anybody know why? High demand? Supply-chain snarls? Dairy issues on the farm?"

