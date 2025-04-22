Surprising Parts Of New York Have Fastest Housing Markets In America

Homes are selling faster in these parts of New York State more than most of America.

The real estate market continues to be red hot in several parts of Upstate New York.

Homes In These Upstate New York Counties Selling Faster Than Most Of America

Canva Canva loading...

According to new numbers from Redfin, three Upstate New York counties ranked in the top 50 real estate markets, while seven are among the top 100 U.S. markets.

Homes In These Upstate New York Counties Selling Faster Than Most Of America

Redfin, a national real estate company, created its list by factoring in counties across the United States with at least 50 homes for sale, based on the average number of days a home is on the market.

Monroe County Ranks 4th In America

Google Google loading...

Monroe County is New York's hottest real estate market. It placed fourth in terms of median days on the market. Homes sell in just 12 days in Monroe County, according to Redfin.

How Other Hudson Valley Counties Rank

Rockland County is the only county in the Hudson Valley to crack New York's 10 hottest markets. Below are other local counties ranked in the top 515.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Canva Canva loading...

Westchester County

US Rank By Days On Market: 135

Median Days On Market: 39

Dutchess County

US Rank By Days On Market: 293

Median Days On Market: 53

Orange County

US Rank By Days On Market: 428

Median Days On Market: 66

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

Ulster County

US Rank By Days On Market: 513

Median Days On Market: 74

The 7 Fastest Growing Hometowns In New York State

The 7 Fastest Growing Hometowns In New York State

These 5 New York Hometowns Among 'Worst Run' In America

These 5 New York Hometowns Among 'Worst Run' In America WalletHub highlighted the "best" and "worst" run cities in America. Sadly, no place in New York was among the "best" run cities. These five are considered among the worst.

3 Hometowns In Hudson Valley Among 20 Richest In America