Supermarket Chain with 60 New York Locations Confirms Closures

Hudson Valley residents will soon be scrambling for a new supermarket.

About one year ago, Hudson Valley Post learned the Ellenville ShopRite was set to close by October 2024. At the time, a staff member told us the supermarket may close during the summer of 2024.

ShopRite Ellenville Laying Off Over 60

Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post reported that all 61 ShopRite of Ellenville employees will be out of work by August 31, 2024.

The WARN notice for the layoffs states that August 31, 2024, is the "closure date" because of the "expiration of (the) lease."

In that article, I assumed this meant the store located at 1 Shoprite Blvd in Ellenville would officially close for good on August 31. How can you operate a store if all your staff is laid off and the lease is up?

ShopRite In Ulster County, New York Closing Earlier Than Expected

I'm sure you know the expression about what happens when you "assume." So, until ShopRite confirmed, I didn't want to say for sure that the store would close earlier than expected.

Sadly, ShopRite told me I was correct. The store's last day in business is August 31.

"We announced last fall that we would not renew our lease for the store and we can confirm the closing date is now set for Aug. 31, 2024," a spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post in an email. "We thank our associates for their service and continue to offer staff positions at nearby ShopRite stores."

ShopRite operates over 300 locations across the Northeast. Around 60 are in New York State, according to reports.

Massive Layoffs, 5 Upstate New York Supermarkets Are Closed

The Empire State recently lost five other ShopRites

In late 2023, Hudson Valley Post announced countless Upstate New York residents will have to find a new supermarket due to many closings.

Below are the locations of the stores that are closed and how many employees it impacts.

