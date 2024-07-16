Supermarket Chain With 400 Stores Closing Many New York Locations

Another popular supermarket in New York State has confirmed massive closures.

Stop & Shop just confirmed plans to close 32 stores by the end of 2024.

Stop & Shop To Close 32 Stores By The End Of 2024

CJ CJ loading...

The company confirmed the upcoming closures, which include a number of locations in New York State as well as the Hudson Valley.

Below are the stores in New York State that are closing down.

Stop & Shop Closing 7 Locations In New York State

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"As we announced in May, Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand," Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid stated in a press release

Stop & Shop Closing Locations In Westchester County, Rockland County, Long Island, Brooklyn

Stop & Shop Workers Strike Over Wages And Benefits Getty Images loading...

Company officials said the 32 locations are "underperforming stores" adding the closures will "position the company for growth."

Employees at impacted locations will be offered other opportunities within the company, officials say.

"Stop & Shop is proud of the deep roots and community ties we have developed as a neighborhood grocer of more than 100 years, and we remain committed to nourishing our associates, customers and communities,” Reid added.

Closing Date Announced

Pet Food Aisle at Stop & Shop Photo by Donna Parish-Bischoff loading...

Stop & Shop anticipates all locations will close "on or before Nov. 2, 2024."

Below are the other locations nationwide that are closing.

Connecticut

100 Division St., Ansonia

211 High St., Torrington

1937 West Main St., Stamford

855 Bridgeport Ave., Milford

72 Newtown Road, Danbury

Massachusetts

932 North Montello St., Brockton

36 New State Highway, Raynham

341 Plymouth St., Halifax

539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury

165 Needham St., Newton

415 Cooley St., Springfield

545 Lincoln St. Worcester

24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke

New Jersey

1083 Inman Ave., Edison

1049 US Highway 1 South, Edison

4861 US Highway 9, Howell

1278 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg

581 Stelton Rd., Piscataway

625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt

1221 State Route 27, Franklin Township

130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood

505 Richmond Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

2275 West County Line Rd., Jackson

Rhode Island

11 Commerce Way, Johnston

176 Pittman St., Providence (Eastside Marketplace)

See the list below of many other stores that are closing locations.

MASSIVE LIST OF RETAILERS CLOSING THEIR DOORS IN 2024 Inflations, online shopping, and bad business deals are causing many massive retailers to shut down. Check out 12 of the most recognizable mega stores that are cutting their losses and shutting down this year.

50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist

These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America We put together a list of the top 50 biggest retailers in America using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation. They were ranked by the dollar amount of retail sales they did in 2022. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Keep Reading: