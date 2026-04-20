Superbug That Causes Bloody Diarrhea Spreading In New York

The CDC says a diarrhea-causing superbug is on the rise.

Making matters worse is the fact that it's resistant to all classes of antibiotics

CDC Is Warning About A Superbug That Causes Bloody Diarrhea

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The CDC is sounding the alarm on a rising superbug called Extensively Drug-Resistant Shigella, a strain of bacteria that causes severe, bloody diarrhea and is resistant to every commonly used antibiotic.

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That means if you get it, doctors have very few options to treat it. A Shigella infection is reportable in all 50 states.

The CDC estimates around 450,000 Americans are infected with Shigella bacteria every year. But the drug-resistant version has been climbing steadily since 2011, and there is currently no FDA-approved oral treatment for these strains.

What Are The Symptoms?

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Fever, severe stomach cramps, and bloody diarrhea that can last well beyond a typical stomach bug.

It can take a week or more to clear up.

How Does It Spread?

Shigella is highly contagious and doesn't require much exposure to make you sick.

It's typically spread through contaminated food and water, but can be transmitted sexually.

The CDC says even a very small amount of the bacteria can cause illness.

How To Avoid

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The most effective prevention is to wash your hands with soap and water. Once you're infected, the CDC recommends avoiding swimming in public water, not preparing food for others, and avoiding sexual contact for at least two weeks after symptoms clear up.

See a doctor if you develop severe or prolonged diarrhea.

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