“Super Express” Train Service Planned For HV, Upstate New York
New York State hopes to make Metro-North more efficient by making some commutes faster.
As part of her 2025 State of the State, Governor Kathy Hochul proposed a major investment in the Hudson Valley rail service.
New York State Wants To Invest In Hudson Valley Rail Service
Hochul believes her plan would potentially cut service times by up to 15 minutes each way on certain trips and improve the reliability of Amtrak and Metro North.
“Hudson Valley commuters deserve fast, high-quality rail service they can count on, and the investments I am proposing will drive transformational change for generations to come,” Governor Hochul said.
Officials say these investments will increase capacity, reduce delays, improve safety and cut potential travel times by up to 15 minutes each way for certain trips.
"Super-Express" Metro-North Trains In Hudson Valley
Hochul also wants to create "super-express" Metro-North Hudson Line trips. Officials say a super-express train will get from Poughkeepsie to Grand Central in New York City in under 90 minutes.
“I'm excited to hear that Governor Hochul wants to invest in the Hudson Valley rail service between Poughkeepsie and New York City. The Governor's commitment to improving the connection between the City of Poughkeepsie and New York City means more opportunities for our residents, stronger support for our local businesses, and a safer and faster commute to and from NYC. This investment helps our community thrive and stay connected in ways that matter," Poughkeepsie Mayor Yvonne Flowers said.
Plan Would Cut Potential Travel Times by up to 15 Minutes Each Way for Certain Trips
The plan would also cut travel times by up to 15 minutes each way for certain trips.
“As a Beacon to New York City commuter for more than thirty years — and a rider on the “super-express” peak hour trains to Beacon — I know first hand the importance of frequent and fast rail service, which allows so many to earn a living at work and enjoy family life at home," Beacon Mayor Lee Kyriacou said.
Other Improvements Include
Rail infrastructure improvements between Poughkeepsie, Croton Harmon and New York City would also be made.
"The proposal includes planning, evaluation and design for a set of rail infrastructure capital improvements between New York City and Poughkeepsie, including projects such as a second track at Spuyten Duyvil, interlocking, signaling and trackwork at Croton Harmon, and capacity improvements at Poughkeepsie Yard. In addition, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will execute a signaling redesign near Yonkers and climate resilience investments in the most vulnerable and highest ridership segments of the Hudson Line," Hochul's office states.
