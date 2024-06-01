Study: 33% Of New York Residents Have Greater Risk Of Cancer

A new study offered grim news for many New York State residents.

With the "popularity of tattoos" increasing "dramatically" researchers from Lund University wanted to see if there were any long-term health risks.

Getting A Tattoo Increases Your Risk Of Cancer

The Swedish study determined that getting a tattoo can increase the risk of developing lymphoma.

The study, recently published in the eClinicalMedicine journal looked in 12,000 people from Sweden.

The study researched nearly 3,000 people who were recently diagnosed with malignant lymphoma and compared them to people of the same age and gender who don't have cancer.

Study Findings: 21 Percent High Risk Of Cancer

Malignant Lymphoma Survival Rate

Below is the 5-year survival rate

Stage I: 86%

Stage II: 78%

Stage III: 72%

Nearly One-Third Of Americans Have At Least 1 Tattoo

Beautiful girl with stylish make-up and tattooed arms.. join-annie loading...

A recent study from the Pew Research Center found that 32 percent of Americans have a tattoo while g 22 percent have more than one.

Nearly 40 percent of women have at least one tattoo. Just under 30 percent of men have at least one.

