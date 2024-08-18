‘Stormy’ Winter Expected In New York, ‘Above-Normal Precipitation’

Weather experts released their prediction for the upcoming winter in New York State.

The calendar may say August, but New Yorkers are always looking forward. Pumpkin spice season is just a few days away and Halloween stores are already starting to open

Winter Outlook For New York State

Before you know it, winter will be here. What's this winter going to be like in New York State?

Well, the Farmer's Almanac says "wet" and cold" thanks to La Nina.

"Taking into account the effect La Niña has on the weather, along with our long-standing formula, we anticipate the winter of 2024-25 will be wet and cold for most locations," the Farmer's Almanac states in its Winter 2025 Extended Weather Forecast.

Stormy, Above-Normal Precipitation For New York

This week Farmer's Almanac released its Winter 2025 Extended Weather Forecast.

For the Northeast, officials say the winter will be "stormy" with "above-normal amounts of winter precipitation."

"Snow will be most prevalent over the interior and mountainous terrains, while sleet and rain will be more common near the coast, especially near and along the I-95 corridor," Farmer's Almanac adds.

Canva

