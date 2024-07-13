Stop: New York Residents Must Think Twice Before Taking Seashells Home
Here's why New Yorkers should think twice before bringing seashells home from the beach.
Parts of New York State reached record-high temperatures on Monday. With this current heat wave (yes, another heat wave and it's only early July), many New Yorkers will hit the beach.
Some will head towards Long Island while other Empire State residents prefer to hit up a beach on the Jersey Shore. Either makes for a great day trip or vacation.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
However, NJ.com says before you head to the beach you should "think twice" if you find a massive shell on the beach and want to take it home.
The simple reasons are that it could be illegal, or you might be taking an unwanted guest home with you.
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
It's illegal to take live sand dollars in some states outside of New Jersey. Laws also exist in Florida, California, Oregon, and Maine.
Hermit crabs and other species also make seashells a home. So if you take a shell home, you might soon find an unusual creature in your home.
According to the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium, spiral-looking shells often turn into "comfy homes" for other animals.
Officials say if you do want to take some seashells home, take a very close look to make sure the shell is "empty."
Goodbye: Supermarket Chain with 60 New York Locations Confirms Closures
Also, do a "sniff" test. If the shell smells awful it means "decaying flesh could be left in the shell."
LOOK: See America's 50 Best Beach Towns
LOOK: See America's 50 Best Beach Towns
Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton
Alligator Looking Fish That Nearly Killed Woman Lives In New York
Keep Reading:
These NJ Beach Towns Selected As Best In The State
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant