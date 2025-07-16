These States Are Taking The Most People From New York
New York State lost over 121,000 residents. A new report reveals where they’re all heading and why they left.
The latest census data showed that 121,000 New Yorkers left the Empire State in 2024.
Where Are New Yorkers Moving To?
According to United Vans, in terms of moving out, New York State ranked third on the list of states with the most people leaving in 2024.
Top Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Fleeing
The study found the top reasons people left New York State were:
- Family: 25.9%
- Retirement: 20.8%
- Job: 15.7%
- Lifestyle: 12.4%
- Cost: 7.5%
- Health: 3.2%
Top 5 States New York State Residents Are Moving To
Based on census data, these are the top 5 states New Yorkers are moving to
Top 5 States New York State Residents Are Moving To
Six Top Reasons Why Empire State Residents Are Leaving
The Top 6 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Moving Out
New Yorkers Leaving For Florida The Most
Florida continues to be the state that New Yorkers move to the most. That's mostly because of the warm weather, cost of living, and no state income tax.
New York's Population Actually Grew
What's interesting is that despite around 121,000 New Yorkers leaving the Empire State, New York's overall population actually grew in 2024 by 129,881.
Where are they coming from?
These States Are Sending The Most People To New York State
Many people from Florida and Texas recently moved to New York, but those aren't even in the top 3 of states sending the most residents to New York
Below are the states sending the most residents to New York
LOOK: States sending the most people to New York
