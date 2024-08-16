State-Of-The-Art Floating Pool Coming To River In New York State

America's first river-sourced swimming facility is coming to New York State.

Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced a "step forward" regarding an upcoming "floating pool."

Floating Pool Coming To New York City

+ Pool + Pool loading...

Hochul was joined by New York City Mayor Eric Adams in demonstrating the feasibility of a filtered floating pool in New York City waters, which will be located at Pier 35 near Manhattan’s Lower East Side. The floating pool is called "+ POOL."

“Through innovative solutions like + POOL, we are providing children and their families with safe spaces to swim in New York City,” Governor Hochul said. “NY SWIMS is the largest statewide investment in swimming since the New Deal, and we’re increasing access to pools while helping our kids learn how to stay safe in the water.”

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

New York State is working with New York City to fund a three-month water filtration demonstration project at Pier 35 and. Final testing is expected next year to "help ensure this innovative model can safely provide swimming access for New Yorkers," officials say.

More About + Pool

+ Pool + Pool loading...

Hochul and Adams announced in January officials were teaming up to launch + POOL, a state-of-the-art swimming facility that will float in the waters surrounding New York City, with a fantastic view of the New York City skyline.

The 2,000-square-foot pool will be the first river-sourced swimming facility in the United States. The pool will filter river water into clean swimming water.

“The interagency and community collaboration to bring NYC’s first water-filtering floating swimming pool to life has been incredible. It demonstrates New York at its best - when the people are working together to advocate for change, evolve systems, design solutions, test concepts, and build innovations. It’s what makes New York, New York," + POOL Managing Director Kara Meyer said.

+ Pool + Pool loading...

The goal is to open + POOL in New York City's East River in the Summer of 2025.

More images of + Pool can be seen below:

Keep Reading:

Alligator Looking Fish That Nearly Killed Woman Lives In New York Have you ever encountered a fish like this?