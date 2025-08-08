Starbucks Confirms Massive Closures In New York Stores
Starbucks is closing nearly 100 stores. See if your favorite location made the list before it disappears for good.
Starbucks is retooling and closing about nearly 100 locations nationwide.
Starbucks Closing Many 14 Locations Nationwide By 2026
New York Starbucks lovers might be disappointed that the coffee shop nearest you is closing. Hudson Valley Post has learned that over the nearly 100 locations closing nationwide, 14 are in New York.
Below is the list of New York Starbucks locations slated to close by the 2026 fiscal year.
Yonkers, Sawyer Place Yonkers
13th & University: Manhattan
40th & 8th w/Amazon Go: Manhattan
42nd & Park: Manhattan
52nd & 7th: Manhattan
56th & 2nd: Manhattan
59th Park & Lex w/Amazon Go: Manhattan
5th Ave between 41st & 42nd: Manhattan
67th St & Columbus Ave: Manhattan
76th & Second: Manhattan
Broadway between 36th & 37th: Manhattan
Carmine & Varick: Manhattan
Deer Park Ave & Woods Rd: North Babylon
Pace University: New York
Why Is Starbucks Closing All These Stores In New York?
The Irish Star notes all of the closing locations are "Pick Up shops." For many, these locations were very convenient because they are designed for picking up mobil orders.
Starbucks is closing all of it's "pick up" stores to prioritize "human interaction."
