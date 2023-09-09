Hudson Valley ‘Hero’ Nearly Killed Outside New York Eatery

A man who was recently called a "hero" was violently stabbed outside a food mart in the Hudson Valley.

Police in Rockland County are investigating a stabbing outside a small owner-operated convenience store.

Stabbing Outside Rockland County, New York Convenience Store

The stabbing happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night outside the Alizeh Food Mart, located at 22 North Main Street in Spring Valley, New York.

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video was on the scene. Police confirmed to him that one person was stabbed outside the bodega.

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing but the victim was severely bleeding from a deep stab wound, shares Lieb to Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Suspect Flees After Brutal Stabbing In Spring Valley, New York

The suspect fled the scene. As of this writing, police haven't provided any details about the suspect, nor have they reported if officers have any leads.

Spring Valley residents report the bodega has been plagued with problems recently. Including people loitering and drinking outside.

Spring Valley "Hero" Stabbed

The Spring Valley Police Department has yet to release the victim's name. However, multiple Rockland County residents told Lieb the stabbing victim is a "hero."

The victim was called a "hero" after he broke up a recent violent fight outside the bodega, preventing many people from getting hurt, according to residents.

The victim was rushed by ambulance to Nyack Hospital. His condition hasn't been released.

