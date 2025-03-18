“Spoiled” Coffee Item Sold In New York State, Illnesses Reported

A major recall is impacting coffee drinkers across New York.

The recall was issued due to "spoilage and illness."

Coffee Creamer Recalled In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

The FDA confirmed two coffee creamers from International Delight have been recalled.

The recall involves the company's Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll International Delight creamer and Hazelnut International Delight creamer.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll recall has a best-by date of July 3. The best buy date for the Hazelnut International Delight creamer is July 2.

Reason For Recall

According to the FDA:

The firm received complaints of spoilage and illness with the use of the products.

The creamer was shipped to about 30 states including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Around 75,000 Bottles Recalled

Canva Canva loading...

Around 4,762 cases of the hazelnut flavor and 7,747 cases of the Cinnabon flavor have been recalled. were recalled.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

The FDA classified this recall as a Class II recall, the second-highest risk classification.

According to the FDA, a Class II Recall is:

A situation in which the use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

America's Worst Coffee Chains Have Locations All Over New York

Did you know that America's "worst" coffee chain has locations all over New York State?

America's Worst Coffee Chains Have Locations All Over New York

America's Worst Coffee Brands To Buy At A Store

America's Worst Coffee Brands Is there anything better than a cup of coffee in the AM? Before you pour that cup of Joe, take a peek at the list of coffee brands you should avoid. Gallery Credit: Samm Adams

110 Discontinued Coffee Brands