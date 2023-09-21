SP: Drunk Upstate New York Man Brought AR-15 To Wedding, Massacre Avoided

Wedding guests say they feared for their lives after another guest allegedly brought an AR-15 into the reception after being asked to leave the party.

On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop D, Oneida arrested a man during a wedding reception.

Camillus Man Arrested on multiple felony weapon charges following an incident at wedding reception

On Saturday around 6:15 p.m., New York State Police responded to a residence on Stump Road, in the Town of Skaneateles, for a reported person with a weapon.

Arriving officers were flagged down by several people who restrained Christopher Kallfelz, age 46, from Camillus, New York.

Kallfelz and others were attending a wedding. He was restrained for allegedly bringing a loaded assault weapon to the reception following a dispute.

SP: Drunk Wedding Guest Touches Women, Gets Into Many Altercations

Kallfelz and over 150 people attended the wedding. He got very drunk and got inot a number of verbal and physical altercations throughout the afternoon wedding receptions, police say.

He’s also accused of forcibly touching four women wedding guests, according to New York State Police.

Because of his alleged actions, he was asked to leave the wedding.

Onondaga County Man Brings Loaded AR-15 Rifle To Wedding, Police

Kallfelz did leave the wedding, but he returned to the Stump Road address with an Anderson AM-15 assault rifle, police say.

“Kallfelz proceeded to walk up the driveway in an aggressive manner inserting a 30-round magazine loaded with 5.56 ammunition into his assault weapon and cycling the bolt action,” New York State Police said in a press release. “Members of the wedding felt threatened and became fearful that Mr. Kallfelz was preparing to shoot and kill the attendees of the wedding.”

Thankfully he was disarmed by many wedding attendees and police were called.

The defendant was disarmed and secured by several attendees while police were contacted.

Kallfelz was arrested for the following charges:

(2) counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, class “D” felony

(1) count of Making a Terroristic Threat, class “D” felony

(4) counts of Forcible Touching, class “A” misdemeanor

(1) count of Aggravated DWI, unclassified misdemeanor

Kallfelz was then lodged at the Onondaga County Justice Center pending central arraignment.

