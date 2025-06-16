Something Big Is About To Change With Upstate New York Weather

The rain might finally let up, but Hudson Valley residents could be in for something just as miserable.

After weekends of rain, it appears a dry weekend is on tap, but with tons of heat and humidity.

Weekend Rain Streak Expected To End

Hudson Valley weather expert Ben Noll says this past weekend was at least the eighth straight weekend with "measurable rainfall in the Hudson Valley, dating back to late April."

Fingers crossed , but Noll says as of now the weekend rain streak should end.

"The summer solstice arrives this week and so does heat and humidity! With the summer solstice on Friday, a familiar foe will return this week: high humidity," Noll wrote on Facebook.

Humidity Returns To The Hudson Valley

As of now, the most humid days are expected on Wednesday and Thursday in the Hudson Valley, with even more humidity and higher temps expected the week of June 23.

Below are the highs and lows for the week ahead in the Hudson Valley, Monday, June 16- Sunday, June 22

What's described as "absurd HEAT" is expected next week in the Hudson Valley. Make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post as we continue to update the region on the wild weather.

