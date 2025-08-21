ICE Names These Most Wanted Criminals New Yorkers Should Know

ICE just released its 33 most wanted criminals, and some are believed to be hiding in New York. See if you recognize any of them.

ICE released a list of its 33 most wanted criminals. Some might be hiding in New York State.

Many have large rewards

Can You Help ICE Find These Most Wanted Criminals?

ICE operation targeting immigration fugitives, re-entrants and convicted criminal aliens Getty Images loading...

ICE updated its most wanted list. The list includes alleged drug leaders, killers, human traffickers, and violent fugitives.

Some have rewards of up to $5 million.

See the list below:

ICE 33 Most Wanted Fugitives Could Be In Your Neighborhood

At Least 2 Have Ties To New York

At least two of those listed were last seen in New York.

ICE ICE loading...

Palahuachi-Mayansela, Gorje Patricio was last known to reside in Queens, New York in 2023. There is an outstanding criminal warrant issued out of the Eastern District of New York.

Pablo SOLIS-Figueroa was last seen in Queens, New York in 2024.

ICE ICE loading...

Do Not Attempt To Apprehend Any Subject

"Do not attempt to apprehend any subject," ICE states. "If you have information about the whereabouts of these fugitives, immediately contact your local ICE office or call the national hotline at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE as soon as possible!"

