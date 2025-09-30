New Yorkers Struggling As Grocery Prices Hit 3-Year High

New Yorkers are sounding the alarm as grocery bills hit a 3-year high. Experts say the worst price hikes are still to come.

Grocery bills are keeping New Yorkers up at night.

Prices Of Groceries are Stressing New Yorkers Out

A recent Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll showed that over half of Americans say that the cost of groceries is a "major" source of stress.

Outpacing concerns like credit card debt or childcare.

That's for good reason. The prices of groceries continue to skyrocket.

Grocery Prices Continue To Skyrocket In New York

New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that grocery prices jumped 0.6 percent between July and August.

That's the steepest one-month gain in about three years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Over the past 12 months, food costs are up 2.9 percent.

Groceries cost 30 percent more than before the pandemic.

What's Up The Most

What’s driving the surge in grocery prices?

Right now, experts say the main culprits are essential items like beef, eggs, and coffee.

