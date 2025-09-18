More Soap Sold In New York May Be Carrying Deadly Bacteria

A dangerous recall just expanded to over 30 products sold in New York, including soap, shampoo, lotion, sanitizer, and deodorant.

A massive soap recall has been issued, affecting many more products.

Hudson Valley Post reported on the initial recall, which included four products. It's now been updated to over 30 products, including a sanitizer, shampoo, lotions, and deodorant.

Soap Sold In New York May Kill

The nationwide recall is due to dangerous bacterial contamination that could lead to "serious and life-threatening infections."

DermaRite Industries, a New Jersey medical supplier, issued the recall because some products may be tainted with a bacterium that can lead to life-threatening bacterial infections, including sepsis.

Symptoms can include fever, fatigue and possible respiratory infections.

Update Recalled Products

The voluntary recall has been expanded to include a long list of over-the-counter creams, soaps, and sanitizers sold under several brand names.

Here’s what’s being pulled:

4-N-1 – A no-rinse wash cream used to protect and relieve chafed or cracked skin.

DermaCerin – A skin protectant moisturizer for dry, chapped, or cracked skin, also shields against wind and cold.

DermaFungal – An antifungal cream for athlete’s foot, jock itch, and ringworm. Relieves itching, scaling, cracking, and discomfort.

DermaKleen – A Vitamin E antiseptic lotion soap for reducing bacteria on the skin.

DermaMed – A skin protectant for drying oozing or weeping from poison ivy, oak, sumac, or other skin irritations.

DermaSarra – An external analgesic cream that temporarily relieves itching from dry skin, insect bites, detergents, or sunburn.

Gel Rite – An instant gel hand sanitizer with Vitamin E, meant for repeated use.

Hand E Foam – A foaming hand sanitizer with Vitamin E, also meant for repeated use.

KleenFoam – An antimicrobial foam soap with Aloe Vera for handwashing, especially after diaper changes, caregiving, or medical contact.

Lantiseptic – A skin protectant for minor cuts, scrapes, burns, and cracked or chapped skin.

PeriGiene – An antiseptic cleanser for use in the perineal area.

PeriGuard – A skin protectant to help prevent rashes and irritation from wetness or incontinence, also seals out moisture.

Renew Dimethicone – A skin protectant for treating and preventing diaper rash.

Renew Periprotect – Another diaper rash cream that helps protect and seal out wetness.

Renew Skin Repair – A skin cream for dry, chapped, or cracked skin, safe for use on face, hands, body, and legs.

UltraSure – An antiperspirant and deodorant designed to reduce underarm wetness.

Cleaning Products Tainted With Micro-Virus That Can Kill

Health officials warn the recalled products could carry a dangerous bacterium called Burkholderia cepacia complex.

For most healthy people, the risk is limited to skin infections, especially if you already have cuts or open wounds.

But for anyone who is immunocompromised—or caring for someone who is—these products could trigger severe infections that spread into the bloodstream, potentially leading to life-threatening sepsis.

