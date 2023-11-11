Small, ‘Unique’ Upstate New York City More Dangerous Than 98% of US

Turns out that a very small and "unique" city from Upstate New York is more dangerous than almost every other hometown in America.

Neighborhood Scout analyzed FBI-reported crime data to determine that Upstate New York City is one of the most dangerous places to live in all of America.

Oneida, New York More Dangerous Than Most Of America

"With a crime rate of 51 per one thousand residents, Oneida has one of the highest crime rates in America compared to all communities of all sizes - from the smallest towns to the very largest cities.

Almost every other community across New York State has a lower crime rate. According to Neighborhood Scout, 98 percent of America is safer than Oneida.

The crime rate per 100,000 residents in Oneida is 6.2. The average crime rate in America is 4 and the median crime rate in New York state is 3.13.

Your chance of being a victim of property or violent crime in Oneida is 1 in 20.

"We found that the violent crime rate is one of the highest in the nation, across communities of all sizes (both large and small)," Neighborhood Scout states.

Violent crime includes rape, murder, manslaughter, armed robbery, and aggravated assault, including assault with a deadly weapon. Property crime includes car theft, arson, burglary and larcenies over $50.

More About "Unique" Oneida, New York

Onedia is located in Madison County, New York. City officials say Oneida is very "unique."

Oneida is a unique community with tree lined streets, sprawling parks and playgrounds, and convenient shopping. Available housing includes everything from wonderful old 19th century Victorians, to condominiums, to the house of your choice in a variety of new developments," the official webiste of Onedia states. "Oneida offers an excellent school system as shown through our consistently high rates of graduation."

Warning: All Should "Avoid" Traveling To This City In New York State

Around 11,000 people call Oneida home. Onedia is about halfway between Syracuse to its west, and Utica to its east.

"What makes Oneida most unique is its people. Their energy and sense of community have sparked a blossoming arts program, Memorial Day Parade, Hops Festival, Historical Craft Days, Farmers’ Market and a first-rate summer Music in the Park series for year-round entertainment," the official website of Onedia adds.

