Sleeping Teen Fatally Hits New York Man In Hudson Valley

A teen fell asleep behind the wheel and fatally hit another driver head-on.

Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an investigation into a fatal crash in Dutchess County.

New York State Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Lagrange, New York

Google Google loading...

On Thursday, Sept. 15, New York State Police from the Poughkeepsie barracks began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 55 in the town of Lagrange.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

At approximately 3:40 p.m., troopers were dispatched to State Route 55 west of State Route 82 for a head-on collision. The Lagrange Fire Department was on the scene providing medical treatment when New York State Police arrived on the scene.

Teen Falls Asleep Behind Wheel In Dutchess County, New York Killing Man From Long Island

Google Google loading...

According to a New York State Police spokesperson, a 17-year-old driving a 2015 Honda CRV fell asleep while driving east on State Route 55, crossed into the westbound lane and hit a 2021 Kia Sorrento.

The driver of the Kia, 54-year-old Gabriel T. Bovenzi of Shirely, New York was transported by the Lagrange Fire Department to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, according to New York State Police.

Police didn't release any information about the teen driver or the teen's condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

11 Companies That Hire Felons in New York Everyone deserves a second chance. Here are some companies that are willing to hire felons, on a case-by-case basis.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing