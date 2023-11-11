Six Legendary New York State Pizzerias Among Oldest In America

There are countless amazing pizzerias across New York State. Upstate New York, the Hudson Valley and New York City are home to some of the oldest. Let's explore which ones have been serving up delicious pizzas for generations.

Did you know that Americans gobble up over three billion pizzas each year? Or that there are an estimated 77,000 pizzerias across the United States? That includes pizza chains like Pizza Hut, Domino's, Papa John's Pizza and Little Caesars.

America's First Pizza Joint Opened In New York State

How about another fun pizza fact? America's oldest pizza joint is located in New York State. In fact, six of "The 15 Oldest Pizzerias in America" are in New York State, according to 24/7 Tempo.

Six Legendary New York State Pizzerias Among Oldest In United States

One is even located in the Hudson Valley!

Take a look at the full list below.

6 New York State Pizzerias Among Oldest In America

How List Was Formed

PMQ Pizza Media, Pizza Facts, and pizza historian Peter Regas’s Pizza History Book helped 24/7 craft the list.

More Pizza News Across New York State

In other recent pizza news:

Here's 7 New York State Pizza Shops That Were Declared The Very Best In America Yelp updates its list of the Top 100 Pizza Spots in the United States every year. New York State didn't land Number One on the list, but we did get 7 different shoutouts. Here's a look at those 7 New York State pizzeria's that made the magical pizza list:

