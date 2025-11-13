Something Hidden Inside Hudson Valley,New York Mall Sparks Sudden Evacuation
A fire inside the biggest mall in the Hudson Valley forced all shoppers to flee.
It was a scary situation for some Hudson Valley residents getting an early start on their holiday shopping.
Fire At Palisades Mall
The cause of a fire at the Palisades Mall is under investigation. It happened on Monday around 9 p.m., when the mall was nearing closing time. All shoppers were safely evacuated.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
The two-alarm fire started at the Waffle and Crepes restaurant, on the second floor of the mall.
Firefighters say the blaze was inside the walls.
Luck Helped Save Shoppers In Hudson Valley
Police officers were actually on the scene prior to the fire, looking for a lost child, when they noticed the flame and called the West Nyack Fire Department.
Officials say this likely prevented the fire from becoming a larger incident.
Keep Reading: Where It’s Cheapest To Live In All Of New York
Firefighters found the fire burning inside a wall at the Waffle and Crepes restaurant, between a storage area and a bathroom. The fire was extending into the ceiling. Multiple fire departments assisted in extinguishing the blaze, which was contained to the restaurant on the second floor.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Keep Reading:
Hudson Valley Woman Found Safe After She Disappeared While Shopping at Walmart
Hudson Valley Woman Found Safe After She Disappeared While Shopping at Walmart
12 Best "Small" Cities In New York State
12 Best "Small" Cities In New York State
Expert Tips for Avoiding Online Shopping Scams
Expert Tips for Avoiding Online Shopping Scams
Gallery Credit: Maria Danise