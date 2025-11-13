Something Hidden Inside Hudson Valley,New York Mall Sparks Sudden Evacuation

A fire inside the biggest mall in the Hudson Valley forced all shoppers to flee.

It was a scary situation for some Hudson Valley residents getting an early start on their holiday shopping.

Fire At Palisades Mall

West Nyack Fire Department West Nyack Fire Department loading...

The cause of a fire at the Palisades Mall is under investigation. It happened on Monday around 9 p.m., when the mall was nearing closing time. All shoppers were safely evacuated.

The two-alarm fire started at the Waffle and Crepes restaurant, on the second floor of the mall.

Firefighters say the blaze was inside the walls.

Luck Helped Save Shoppers In Hudson Valley

Police officers were actually on the scene prior to the fire, looking for a lost child, when they noticed the flame and called the West Nyack Fire Department.

Officials say this likely prevented the fire from becoming a larger incident.

Firefighters found the fire burning inside a wall at the Waffle and Crepes restaurant, between a storage area and a bathroom. The fire was extending into the ceiling. Multiple fire departments assisted in extinguishing the blaze, which was contained to the restaurant on the second floor.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

