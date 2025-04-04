Shocking Report Reveals Where New York’s Worst/Best Drivers Live

A new report is revealing what places you should avoid if you don't want to get into an accident.

Our friends at LendingTree reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know where in New York State you can find the worst and best drivers.

Worst Drivers In New York State By City

Below are the five hometowns with the "worst" drivers.

Best Drivers In New York State By City

Here are the five hometowns with the "best" drivers.

Schenectady Has The Worst Drivers, Rome The Best

According to the New York Driver Report, Schenectady is home to the worst drivers in New York, while Rome drivers are the best.

"Rome drivers have the state’s lowest incident rate, which makes them New York’s best drivers. Schenectady, on the other hand, has the state’s highest incident rate, or worst drivers. Incidents include speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs and other violations," LendingTree states about its the best and worst New York drivers.

Hudson Valley Hometowns Honored

It appears that some parts of the Hudson Valley have some of the best drivers.

New Rochelle in Westchester County finished tied for second in the ranking of "best" drivers while Spring Valley placed 4th.

Best & Worst Drivers By Age Group

When it comes to age, it appears the older you are the fewer accidents.

Gen Z was named "the worst drivers" with 40 accidents per 1,000 drivers.

The Silent Generation has the "best drivers" with 15.38 incidents per 1,000 drivers.

Baby Boomers were found to be the second best with 18.74 accidents per 1,000 drivers from that generation.

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State We've learned the most dangerous month, day, and hour to drive in New York State. You may want to stay off the roads during these times.

The Most Feared Roads In New York State