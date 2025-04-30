Shocking Number Of New Yorkers Need Loans To Afford Groceries

A growing number of New Yorkers are struggling to buy their groceries.

This new data is from Lending Tree.

Lending Tree Poll Finds Financing Groceries On The Rise

Food Bank For NYC Provides Food Pantry And Soup Kitchen To Harlem Families Getty Images loading...

Lending Tree polled 2,000 consumers ages 18 to 79. 25 percent say they are forced to use loans to buy groceries.

That's up from 14 percent just last year. Inflation and rising prices at the supermarket are to blame.

About 50 percent say they've had to use buy now, pay later services like Affirm or Klarna to help cover the cost of food.

Of the buy now, pay later users, nearly half said they made late payments on a buy now, pay later loan in the past year. That's up seven percent from 2024.

Food Bank For NYC Provides Food Pantry And Soup Kitchen To Harlem Families Getty Images loading...

Around 25 percent say they've had three or more active buy now, pay later loans at the same time.

To help some New Yorkers save money, New York State lawmakers just announced the state's first-ever "Inflation Rebate Check." Nearly 10 million New Yorkers are expected to receive one. CLICK HERE to find out more.

The Inflation Rebate Check is part of the $254 billion New York State budget.

