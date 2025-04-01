Shocking Data: New York Leads Nation in Car Accident Increases
A shocking new study determined that New York State leads the nation in a rise in car accidents. But why?
A spokesperson from Insurify reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share shocking numbers about car accidents in New York.
"Whether going to the grocery store or going to work, people have to drive often. To gain more insight into how car accident statistics vary across the U.S., my team at Insurify analyzed its proprietary data," the spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post
Car Accident Rates Increasing In New York, Declining Elsewhere
During the first nine months of 2024, nearly 30,000 died in a car accidents across the United States, according to the most recent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Car accidents from 2023 to 2024 declined in every state except New York State and Vermont.
Vermont only had a 2 percent increase while car accidents in New York increased by 20 percent, according to the study.
It's unclear why there were so many more car accidents across the Empire State in 2023 compared to 2024.
Car Brands With Most Accidents In 2024
The study also determined the five car brands with the highest accident rates across in United States in 2024.
Accident Rates In New York
In terms of "accident rates" which is the number of accidents per total driver, New York State placed 20th nationwide, with a 4.46 percent accident rate.
Massachusetts had the highest accident rate. Michigan had the lowest accident rate.
