Sheer Brutality Shocks: Elderly Hudson Valley Man Killed At Home

A Hudson Valley man was sentenced for the "brutal" murder of an elderly man.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 36-year-old James Rich of Newburgh was sentenced on Tuesday.

District Attorney Hoovler Announces Prison Sentence in "Brutal" Newburgh, New York Murder

Rich was sentenced to 25 years to life in Prison after conviction of murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

“The community will be safer during the decades that this defendant is in prison,” Hoovler said. “The sheer brutality of this crime is staggering. The case was challenging from investigation through trial and the hard-won conviction is a testament to the dedicated work of the police and prosecutors who saw that justice was done. I offer my condolences to the victim’s family and friends and I hope that this lengthy sentence will give them a sense of closure.

On June 24, 2024, Rich was convicted after a jury trial in the Orange County Court of all charges against him.

Murdered Elderly Man In Orange County With Broomstick

Rich killed an elderly man with a broomstick in March 2023.

As alleged at trial, on March 14, 2023, police responded to a call for help at a City of Newburgh home. Rich was arrested for allegedly possessing cocaine.

After being released from that arrest, Rich returned to the home and attacked a 76-year-old man who lived with Rich in the residence.

"During the course of the attack, Rich impaled the victim in the head with a metal broomstick which resulted in the man’s death," the Orange County DA's office stated in a press release. " Over the next 24 hours, Rich was seen on surveillance video that was later recovered discarding bags of bloody clothing bearing the victim’s DNA that was believed to have been worn by Rich during the killing."

Rich was found and arrested in the early morning hours of March 17, 2023. Rich was found by police hiding in a closet of a different apartment and the victim’s cell phone was recovered from the area where Rich was hiding.

