Swimmers raced from the water after a shark fin was spotted in the Hudson Valley.

Officials from the Lower Hudson Valley closed down a beach after reports of a shark.

Shark Reportedly Spotted At Glen Island Beach, New Rochelle, Westchester County

Westchester County officials are reportedly looking into a reported shark sighting in New Rochelle.

Swimmers were ordered out of the water Sunday afternoon after at least one swimmer thought they posted a shark fin in the water at at Glen Island Beach.

"Almost 18 years, never had a (shark) sighting here," a Westchester County Parks official told NBC.

Swimmers Ordered Out Of The Water In New Rochelle

Lifeguards ordered swimmers out of the water as a precaution. Park Rangers arrived at the scene, but were not able to confirm if there was a shark or sharks in the area.

No injuries were reported.

Sharks Might Have Been Dolphins

According to Matt Brickman of NBC, what was believed to be a shark was actually a "pod of dolphins."

"There was a shark scare at a New Rochelle beach today that turned out to be a pod of dolphins," Brickman wrote on Instagram.

