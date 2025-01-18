Several Longtime Hudson Valley, New York Schools Are Closing

School officials from the Hudson Valley confirmed several schools are closing.

This week the Mount Vernon Board of Education held a "special meeting" and approved a "new school building configuration."

Mount Vernon, New York Closing Several Schools

"The District has been exploring a building reconfiguration due to statewide declining enrollment – which contributed to higher costs in the K-8 model – expensive building repairs and a designation of significant fiscal distress by New York State," the district states.

Three Schools Closing In Mount Vernon

The school board voted to close the following schools.

Mount Vernon Leadership Academy, Cecil H. Parker School, Mount Vernon Honor Society Closing

The board approved to close Mount Vernon Leadership Academy, Cecil H. Parker School and the Mount Vernon Honor Society by the end of this year.

“This school building model gives an opportunity for the District to recover from its fiscal distress, while also upholding the high academic standards throughout our schools,” said Acting Superintendent Dr. K. Veronica Smith.

It's all part of a restructuring effort, with the district moving to four schools for grades K-8.

This model was approved because it allows the school district to operate "affordable K-8 neighborhood schools" in four locations.

“This change, while difficult, is a necessary one for the future of the Mount Vernon City School District,” said Board President Adriane Saunders. "Our financial situation is unfortunate, but we are establishing a sustainable path forward."

consisting of four buildings that will hold grades K through eight, six schools that will be for K through six, and another three schools that will be seventh through 12th. The plan will start July 1st.

