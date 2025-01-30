Secret Speed Cameras In New York State Likely Here Forever

New York State is making millions on a pilot program that officials want to make permanent.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is hoping to make the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program permanent and expand the program.

Hidden Cameras Installed In Construction Zones On I-87, I-84 Across New York

If you're unaware, New York State has placed hidden speed cameras in construction zones on the New York State Thruway and Interstate 84.

Fines Mailed To Drivers Caught Speeding In Construction Zones

If one of these secret speed cameras catches you speeding, a fine is mailed to you, typically within business days.

A first fine is $50, a second fine within 18 months will cost you $75 while each fine within 18 months costs $100.

What Happens If You Don't Pay The Fine?

If you refuse to pay, you may not be able to renew your registration.

"Failure to pay fines may result in a registration hold placed on the vehicle," the DOT States

Additional late fees are possible if you don't pay your fine in a timely fashion, officials say.

Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program Likely Here To Stay

During her 2025 State of the State Address, Gov. Hochul confirmed her 2026 fiscal budget plan includes making the "Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program permanent."

Hochul also wants to expand the program to include all MTA Bridges and Tunnels and NYS Bridge Authority properties.

New York State has made about $12 million in fines since the program began in April 2023.

