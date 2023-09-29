Secret Police Help Issue Nearly 10,000 Tickets Across New York State

With the help of hidden police vehicles, police confirmed they issued nearly 10,000 tickets in just one weekend across New York State.

New York State Police confirmed troopers issued 8,762 tickets and arrested 154 people for DWI during this year’s Labor Day weekend.

New York State Police Issue 8,762 Tickets During Labor Day Weekend

New York State Police Speed Week, Speeding Drivers, Pulled Over New York State Police loading...

The initiative targeted impaired and reckless drivers between Friday, September 1, and Monday, September 4. Troopers also targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state.

"During the campaign, which was funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, the New York State Police increased patrols and conducted sobriety checkpoints to deter, identify and arrest impaired drivers. In addition to the DWI checkpoints and patrols, Troopers were also watching for distracted drivers, vehicle occupants who were not properly buckled up, and drivers that were violating the Move Over Law," New York State Police stated.

Tickets Issued Across New York State By New York State Police Troop Region

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Western New York

707 tickets

North Country

695 tickets

Southern Tier

891 tickets

Central New York

907 tickets

Finger Lakes

817 tickets

Upper Hudson Valley

694 tickets

Capital Region

515 tickets

Lower Hudson Valley

1,291 tickets

Long Island

572 tickets

New York City

427 tickets

New York State Thruway

1,234 tickets

Sample Of Tickets Issued

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Below is a sampling of the total tickets that were issued during this period:

Speeding: 3,407

Distracted Driving: 203

Seatbelt violations: 383

Move Over Law: 126

New York State Police Use Hidden Cars

New York State Police confirmed during the enforcement troopers used both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles as part of this crackdown in order to more easily identify motorists who are violating the law.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

"CITE vehicles allow the Trooper to better observe driving violations. These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated," New York State Police states.

Over the 2022 Labor Day weekend, Troopers issued 9,748 tickets.

