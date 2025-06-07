Search On ‘Great Mountain’ Ends In Hudson Valley Heartbreak

A father and daughter from the Hudson Valley disappeared while hiking Maine’s tallest peak. After days of searching, authorities just confirmed what everyone feared.

The search for a father and daughter from the Hudson Valley has a tragic ending on Maine's "great mountain."

Ulster County Dad, Daughter Go Missing

Tim Keiderling, 58, and his 28-year-old daughter, Esther Keiderling, both from Ulster Park, went missing on Sunday in the state of Maine.

They were hiking Mount Katahdin, which is the highest mountain in Maine. Katahdin means "Great Mountain." The Keiderlings left Abol Campground on Sunday morning to hike Katahdin.

A massive search followed on Monday after their vehicle was found still parked at the trailhead. That search expanded on Tuesday.

Father's Body Found

Late Tuesday, Tim's body was found by a Maine Warden Service K9 on the Tableland, near the summit of Katahdin.

Ester remained missing. But officials provided an update.

Daughter's Body Found On Tuesday

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife announced with "deep regret" that Ester's body was found on Tuesday around 1 p.m.

Search teams found her body off the Tablelands, in a wooded area between two known trails.

Reports say she was found roughly one thousand feet from where the remains of her father were found.

"All of us at the Town of Esopus are heartbroken by the loss of Tim and Esther Keiderling. They were a cherished part of our community, and we grieve alongside their family and our friends at the Bruderhof," the Town of Esopus wrote on Facebook. "Through their work on our Parks and Recreation Committee, Tim and Esther brought joy to so many. Their warmth, kindness, and dedication were unmatched and will be deeply missed."

Officials haven't said yet how they died. More details are expected to be released shortly.

