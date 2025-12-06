Tragic End To Search For Missing Elderly Upstate New York Man

A missing person was found dead in Upstate New York just after Thanksgiving.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed the tragic news in this week's DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide forest ranger actions.

Search For Missing Hunter In Upstate New York

Two days after Thanksgiving, on Saturday, around 6 p.m., Forest Ranger Jackson joined the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police in the search for a missing hunter on private property off Gardiner Hill Road.

The missing 71-year-old from Averill Park, New York, was expected home by family members well before dark. Family members told officials the unnamed man typically hunted on the property off Gardiner Hill Road during the morning hours between 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Family members got concerned when the man didn't contact them, and the sun was setting.

Wilderness Recovery: Town of Nassau, Rensselaer County, New York

While searching the area, Ranger Jackson found tracks in the snow leading to the hunter.

He was found deceased. A cause of death wasn't released. The Hoags Corners Fire Department helped carry the man out of the woods.

