Scary Carjacking at Hudson Valley ShopRite—Elderly Woman Nearly Kidnapped

A Hudson Valley man is under arrest, accused of stealing a car from Shoprite with an 82-year-old woman inside the car.

The Orange County District Attorney Hoovler announced an indictment after a carjacking.

Chester, New York "Carjacking" Leads To Arrest

On Tuesday, 34-year-old Edward Keegan of Chester was arraigned in Orange County Court on an indictment charging him with Robbery in the Second Degree (2 counts), Assault in the Second Degree, Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree and Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree.

Officials say the charges come after reports of a “carjacking” just before noon on Friday, at the shopping center located at 78 Brookside Avenue, in the Village of Chester.

Keegan was sent to Orange County Jail on $100,000.00 cash, or $200,000.00 secured bond, or $400,000.00 partially secured bond.

Orange County Man Accused Of Stealing Car With Elderly Woman Inside

According to reports, Keegan got into a car at the Chester ShopRite plaza with an 82-year-old mother inside the car.

The woman's daughter went inside to shop, leaving her mother in the front passenger seat.

The mother tried to stop Keenan from stealing the car but Keenan repeatedly struck her in the leg. Family members wrote on Facebook that Keenan wouldn't their 82-year-old mother out of the car while punching her in the leg and grabbing her arm until she managed to escape.

The daughter also tried to stop Keenan from driving away in the car with her mother by standing in front of the car. He allegedly drove the car at the daughter, hitting and injuring her.

Keenan was arrested after he crashed the alleged stolen car on Rout 17 near exit 130.

“No one could have expected this type of unprovoked violent encounter during a routine shopping trip,” said District Attorney David M. Hoovler. “I am grateful that no one was more seriously injured in this incident."

A GoFundMe was set up for the victims.

