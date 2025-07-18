Are Many New Yorkers In Dangers Of Losing Driver’s License?

New York drivers are getting hit with texts threatening to suspend their license if they don't pay up immediately. Here’s what to know.

New Yorkers now have to worry about another DMV-based scam.

New DMV Scam To Look Out For In New York State

Officials are warning New Yorkers about a DMV text message scam that's being reported by residents. These scammers send you a text, pretending to be from the DMV, claiming you still owe money on a previous traffic ticket.

The text goes on ot say that if you don't pay the fine quickly, your "driving privileges" will be suspended for 30 days, your vehicle registration will be suspended, the money you owe will be increased, your credit score might be affected, and you may be prosecuted.

The message also contains a link to pay the money you owe.

"Please pay immediately before enforcement to avoid license suspension and further legal disputes," the scam text also reads.

Officials warn this is a fraudulent website.

DMV Tips To Not Get Scammed In New York

New York DMV Issues Tips To Avoid Getting Scammed

DMV Won't Ask For Money Via Text

DMV officials say the DMV never requests payments via text.

“These scammers flood phones with these texts, hoping to trick unsuspecting New Yorkers into handing over their personal information,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder told Hudson Valley Post in a press release. “DMV will not send you texts asking for your personal information.”

